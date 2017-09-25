ABB buys GE unit for $2.6 bln to boost North American business

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) – ABB is buying General Electric’s Industrial Solutions unit for $2.6 billion to expand its reach in North American markets, the Swiss engineering company said on Monday. Zurich-based ABB sees a potential for cost synergies of $ …
