“Robust demand for Class A office/laboratory space on Alexandria’s flagship campuses in Cambridge, in part, continues to drive our strong internal growth,” said Joel S. Marcus, chairman, chief executive officer and founder of Alexandria Real Estate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Completion of 100% Pre-Leasing … - September 5, 2017
- Tax Failure a Downside Risk to Equities, Says Schenker – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - September 5, 2017
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Completion of 100% Pre-Leasing at 100 Binney Street in Cambridge, MA, Ahead of Delivery in 4Q17 - September 5, 2017