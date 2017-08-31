Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) traded on unusually high volume on Aug. 30, as the stock gained 0.63% to close at $119.40. On the day, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw 911,440 shares trade hands on 9,223 trades. Considering that the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Moves Higher on Volume Spike for August 30 - August 31, 2017
- Equities market declines by N185bn as 31 stocks slump - August 30, 2017
- Pension funds raise investment in equities to 21.5pc - August 30, 2017