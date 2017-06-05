PASADENA, Calif., June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office real estate investment trust uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations …
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 86 … - June 5, 2017
- Why there’s a case for boldly backing UK equities - June 5, 2017
- Top Equities/Most Active Composite Gainers, June 5 - June 5, 2017