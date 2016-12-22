Global investors’ equity holdings rose to six-month highs in December on bets that US President-elect Donald Trump’s promised fiscal splurge would spur higher growth and inflation, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Thursday. Trump’s plans to cut taxes and …
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- As 2016 ends, 'Trumponomics' tempts investors back to equities - December 22, 2016
- Poll: As 2016 ends, 'Trumponomics' tempts investors back to equities - December 22, 2016
- The experts’ view on European equities in 2017 - December 22, 2016