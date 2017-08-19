It’s shaping up to be a rough Friday for Asia Pacific equities after a tough Thursday for Wall Street – and one of the region’s three major bourses hasn’t even started trading yet. On Wall Street overnight uncertainty over the outlook for US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities rebound on easing geo-political tensions, DIIs inflows (Market Review) - August 19, 2017
- Asia equities open lower after Wall Street slides - August 19, 2017
- Dangote Cement : Spurs Equities to N73b Rebound - August 19, 2017