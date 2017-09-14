09/13 JAPAN: Nikkei up another +0.5% overnight, taking its 3-day rip to +3.1% and b.. 09/13 APAC Closing Prices: #ASX 5744.256 -0.04% #NIKKEI 19865.82 +0.45% #HSI 27894… 09/13 Toshiba to step up chip talks with Bain, Western Digital still in running: Ni.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia Equities Update: Nikkei 19,823.84 (+0.08%), Hang Seng 27,569.29 (-0.75%), CSI 3,821.61 (-0.22%) [Delayed] - September 14, 2017
- Goldman Sachs’ Koch Likes Equities Over Credit - September 14, 2017
- Technical Research on Semiconductor Equities — MoSys, Applied Optoelectronics … - September 14, 2017