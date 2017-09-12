Asia Equities Update: Nikkei 19,863.68 (+0.44%), Hang Seng 27,803.26 (-0.60%), CSI 3,828.84 (-0.24%), ASX 5,771.40 (+0.43%) [Delayed]

12:13a Japan PM Abe: Regardless Of Who Becomes Next Governor, Want BoJ To Focus On M.. 12:13a Japan PM Abe: I Place Full Trust In BoJ Governor Kuroda, Who Is Producing Gre.. 09/12 Japanese PM Abe: Intend to go ahead with a consumption tax hike in Oct 2019 –.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)