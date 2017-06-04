Asia Pacific stocks got off to a rough start on Monday thanks to mixed performances from the energy and financial sectors. Australian stocks were suffering as the S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.8 per cent, pushed lower by losses from banks, energy and mining …
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia Pacific equities face choppy start to trading week - June 4, 2017
- Energy-Heavy set slips as equities surge elsewhere - June 4, 2017
- 5 Brazilian Equities That Are Too Good To Ignore At Current Valuations - June 4, 2017