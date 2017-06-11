Asian Equities Update: Nikkei 225 19921.74 (-0.45%), Hang Seng 25935.51 (-0.37%), CSI 300 3601.73 (+0.73%) [delayed]

06/09 $DXJ Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.52%. For the week, the Nikkei declined 0.8%. .. 06/09 $EWJ Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.52%. For the week, the Nikkei declined 0.8%. .. 06/09 APAC Closing Prices: #ASX 5677.80 +0.02% #NIKKEI 20013.26 +0.52% #HSI 26030.2..