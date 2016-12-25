BOJ the top buyer of Japanese equities

TOKYO — The Bank of Japan is set to become the biggest buyer of exchange-traded funds in 2016 for the second straight year. According to data through Thursday, the value of the BOJ’s ETF purchases this year has topped 4.3 trillion yen ($36.5 billion), up …
