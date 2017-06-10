Boursa Kuwait equities face selling pressure

KUWAIT: Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the red zone. The Price Index closed at 6,783.42 points, down by 0.44 percent from the week before closing, the Weighted Index decreased by 1.45 percent after closing at 400.23 points, whereas the KSX-15 Index …
