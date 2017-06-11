The shock result in the UK general election on 8 June makes a hard left government a non trivial possibility. This muddies the waters for investors in UK assets on the eve of Brexit negotiations commencing. The outlook for sterling and UK domestic stocks …
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nigerian Equities Market Records 6.07% Appreciation - June 11, 2017
- Britain Turns Left: Time To Sell UK Equities - June 11, 2017
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $192.56 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - June 11, 2017