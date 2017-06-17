The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has linked the current upbeat performance in the Nigerian Equities market to the inflow of $2.2 billion foreign capital from portfolio investors. The cash came in through the special Investors/ Exporters (I&E) Forex Window …
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- CBN: $2.2b foreign capital inflow boosts equities - June 17, 2017
- Indian equities slip as global cues spook investors - June 17, 2017
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell” - June 17, 2017