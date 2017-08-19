China convertible bond sales hit record as equities rally

Investors follow financial information at a securities brokerage in Shanghai. The Shanghai Composite Index, which is up 4.9% this year, may increase another 14% to 3,700 by June 2018. Chinese curbs on stock and regular bond sales are driving record …
