China, Japan Shares Fall in Thin Holiday Trading: Markets Wrap

Japanese shares fell as the yen gained against the dollar, while Chinese equities extended losses on a day when many major global markets are closed for a holiday. The Topix index slipped in Tokyo, extending its decline for the year, with trading volumes …
