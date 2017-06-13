China stocks fall as tech equities slide

SHANGHAI – China stocks fell on Monday as tech plays succumbed to a sell-off in the US and other Asian markets, and as investors worried that tighter credit would drag on corporate profitability and economic growth in coming months. The blue-chip CSI300 …
