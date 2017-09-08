Credit Suisse WM cuts UK equities as hard Brexit seen less likely

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Wealth Management cut their view on British equities to “underperform” saying earnings momentum has likely peaked and that the lower likelihood of a “hard” Brexit would see a firmer sterling and weigh on …
