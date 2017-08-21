Nigerian equities opened yesterday with a broad underlying positive sentiment but losses by the two foremost quoted companies-Dangote Cement and Nestle Nigeria depressed the stock market to a marginal decline. While there were 27 gainers to 16 losers …
Dangote Cement, Nestle Nigeria drag equities to marginal decline
