DB11 drives Aston Martin back into black in first half of year

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Aston Martin reported its first half-yearly profit in almost a decade on Friday as sales of the new DB11 model put the luxury British carmaker on the road to recovery. The 104-year old firm posted a record pre-tax profit of 21.1 …
