Deutsche Bank cautious on European equities in near-term

Strategists at Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their year-end target for the pan-European Stoxx 600 index but cautioned clients that further weakness might lie ahead over the coming months, before a recovery took place in the final stretch of 2017. The broker’s …
