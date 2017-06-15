Equities Are Overvalued, Many Investors in Merrill Survey Say

A record 44% of investors in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s June fund manager survey said equities were overvalued, up from net 37% in the May survey. “Market vulnerability to profit weakness is very high, with investors’ perception of excess …
