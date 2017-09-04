Equities fall after North Korea’s latest nuclear test

LONDON: Stock markets in Asia and Europe slid on Monday (Sep 4) as investors sought safer bets after North Korea claimed to have tested a hydrogen bomb, one week after firing a ballistic missile over Japan. Pyongyang on Sunday conducted its sixth nuclear …
