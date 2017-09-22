Equities finish weekend session on bearish note

Karachi: Pakistan equities closed weekend session of Friday flat with benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 25 points to close at 42,750 points. Stocks opened negative and benchmark Index traded in a narrow range throughout the day as most investors traded …
