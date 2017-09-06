Equities Hover at Session Highs Following Fed’s Beige Book

[BRIEFING.COM] Equities continue trading near their best marks of the day, unchanged since the last update. The Fed’s Beige Book for September showed that economic activity expanded at a modest to moderate pace across all 12 Federal Reserve Districts in …
