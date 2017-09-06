Equities rebound after five-day losing streak

The Nigerian equities market rebounded from a five-day losing streak on Wednesday as the All-Share Index rose by 0.6 per cent to close at 35,609.07 basis points. The year-to-date return advanced to 32.5 per cent as 281.836 million shares worth N5.424bn …
