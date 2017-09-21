Equities rebound as 19 stocks advance

After three consecutive days of losses, the Nigerian equities market rebounded on Wednesday after 19 stocks closed in the green. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index advanced by one per cent at the close of trading to 35,207.89 basis points.
