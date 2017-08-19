Key Indian equity indices — the Sensex and the Nifty50 — rebounded from their five-week lows during the week ended Friday as sentiments were buoyed by easing global geo-political tensions and healthy buying in realty, metal and FMCG stocks. According to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) - August 19, 2017
- Equities rebound on easing geo-political tensions, DIIs inflows (Market Review) - August 19, 2017
- Asia equities open lower after Wall Street slides - August 19, 2017