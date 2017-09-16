Boosted by positive global cues on the back of easing geo-political concerns, healthy domestic industrial production data and persistent pumping in of funds by domestic investors, Indian equity markets rode the bulls during the week ended Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities ride bulls on easing geo-political risks, industry data (Market Review) - September 16, 2017
- Equities bolster FMHL earnings – The Zimbabwe Independent - September 15, 2017
- US equities end with new records, weekly gains - September 15, 2017