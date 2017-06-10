The global equity market, as represented by the MSCI AC World Index, extended its gains from the week before with a 1.35 per cent rise for the week ended June 2, 2017. Developed market equities were met with good fortunes last week, with Japan’s Nikkei …
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Weekly: Equity markets extend previous week’s rebound - June 10, 2017
- Boursa Kuwait equities face selling pressure - June 10, 2017
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stake Lowered by Advantus Capital Management Inc - June 10, 2017