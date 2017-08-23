The broad-based major European indices closed mostly lower in Wednesday’s trading session, as investors favored mining stocks over construction companies. In economic news, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, touted the value of quantitative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equity Benchmarks Close Mostly Lower; Mining Stocks Rise, Construction Equities Fall - August 23, 2017
- Biotech And The Semis Look Like They Will Lead Equities Higher - August 23, 2017
- Biotech & The Semis Look Like They Will Lead Equities Higher - August 23, 2017