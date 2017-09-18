Expected Merkel election win boosts German equities

It has become almost standard in the past year for investors to feel nervous when a European country goes to the polls. Elections in France, the Netherlands and Austria that threatened to thrust nationalist, anti-euro parties into power were viewed as risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Why investors are jumping on the Asian equities bandwagon - September 18, 2017
- Stock Observations; Reviewing Equities: Doug Kass’ Views - September 18, 2017
- Equities open in green on positive global cues - September 18, 2017