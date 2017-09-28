Gold prices are slightly lower and hit a six-week low overnight. Better risk appetite in the marketplace this week, as well as a rallying U.S. dollar index, are bearish for the safe-haven metal. World bond market yields are on the rise this week, on ideas …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Initiating Research Reports on Semiconductor Equities — Camtek, Enphase Energy, Ambarella, and Veeco Instruments - September 28, 2017
- Global Equities Mostly Up On Ideas Of Better World Economic Growth - September 28, 2017
- Equities close in green; banks, healthcare stocks lift sentiments (Second Lead) - September 28, 2017