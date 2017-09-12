Gold eases as investors pile into equities

LONDON (Reuters) – Gold hit its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday as ebbing concerns over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and the impact of Hurricane Irma fuelled further gains in equities, tempering demand for the metal as a haven from risk.
