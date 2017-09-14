Sep.14 — Katie Koch, managing director of fundamental equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, discusses global growth, equity valuations and where she’s seeing opportunity. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia Equities Update: Nikkei 19,823.84 (+0.08%), Hang Seng 27,569.29 (-0.75%), CSI 3,821.61 (-0.22%) [Delayed] - September 14, 2017
- Goldman Sachs’ Koch Likes Equities Over Credit - September 14, 2017
- Technical Research on Semiconductor Equities — MoSys, Applied Optoelectronics … - September 14, 2017