H2‘17: Equities may trade above current level

Investment analysts in the capital market have said that prices on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, may trade around current levels and even higher towards the end of the year. Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited expressed this view in a Report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
