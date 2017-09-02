Index inclusion a key catalyst for Saudi equities

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in the MSCI and FTSE EM indexes will be a welcome boost for capital markets in the region. The Kingdom’s potential upgrade to emerging market will give access to more international investors and bring greater liquidity …
