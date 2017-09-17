India June qtr current a/c widens to 4-year high as imports surge

MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) – India’s April-June current account deficit widened to its highest in four years as imports surged, but strong capital inflows comfortably financed the gap, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday. The current …
