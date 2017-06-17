Indian equities slip as global cues spook investors

Some level of circumspection ahead of Wednesday’s RBI policy review outcome resulted in profit-booking. Volatility will remain high, as indices are trading at record high and hence, traders should remain cautious and selective in stock picking. Major …
