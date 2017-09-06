Foreign investors, used to double-digit returns from Indonesian stocks, are suddenly deserting equities in favor of bonds following a sovereign rating upgrade and the central bank’s signal that it’s open to more interest rate cuts to spur growth.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Avoiding Korea equities on conflict risks misses solid fundamentals - September 6, 2017
- Indonesian Bond Allure Intact as Foreigners Shift From Equities - September 6, 2017
- Equities rebound after five-day losing streak - September 6, 2017