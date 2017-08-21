Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Breaking a three-day gaining streak, key Indian equity indices — the NSE Nifty50 and the BSE Sensex — slipped on Friday as a sell off in the stocks of index heavyweight Infosys, coupled with negative global cues, hampered …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US equities rebounded slightly - August 21, 2017
- European Open Briefing: Asian Equities Markets Opened Mixed On Monday - August 21, 2017
- Infosys stocks, negative global cues drag equities lower (Roundup) - August 21, 2017