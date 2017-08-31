Four equities have been lined up for review, and they are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK), Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS), and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC). This morning’s free research reports …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Initiating Research Reports on Movie Production, Theaters Equities — AMC …
Four equities have been lined up for review, and they are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK), Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS), and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC). This morning’s free research reports …