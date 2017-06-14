Initiating Research Reports on Sporting Goods Equities — Vista Outdoor …

Farmington, Utah headquartered Vista Outdoor Inc.’s stock finished Tuesday’s session 0.42% higher at $24.13 with a total trading volume of 868,902 shares. The Company’s shares have advanced 10.13% in the past month and 19.34% over the previous three months.
