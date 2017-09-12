J.P. Morgan just poached one of Goldman’s most senior international equities traders in the U.S.. http://news.efinancialcareers.com/uk-en/295125/goldman-sachs-ficc-strategy-2017-harvey-schwartz/ When Goldman CFO Harvey Schwartz made his presentation at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan is raiding Goldman Sachs’ U.S equities business - September 12, 2017
- JPMorgan hired one of Goldman’s top equities traders in NYC - September 12, 2017
- Fund managers’ U.S. equities snub at 10-year high: BofA-ML survey - September 12, 2017