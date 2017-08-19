Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst C.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) - August 19, 2017
- Equities rebound on easing geo-political tensions, DIIs inflows (Market Review) - August 19, 2017
- Asia equities open lower after Wall Street slides - August 19, 2017