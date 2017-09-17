Life insurers cut fresh exposure to equities by 57 per cent in FY17

Total assets held by the life insurance industry grew 18 per cent to Rs 29.81 trillion from Rs 25.29 trillion. Mumbai: The life insurance industry, led by state-run LIC, drastically cut down its fresh exposure in equities by 57 per cent during the fiscal …
