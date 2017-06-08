London equities, pound slide as Britons vote in snap polls

Pedestrians pass the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in Paternoster Square. The FTSE 100 index ended with a loss of 0.4% at 7,449.98 points yesterday. The London stock market and pound slid yesterday, with investors nervous as Britons vote in a …
