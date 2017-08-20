The following tables (Source: www.barchart.com) depict where the percentages of stocks in those indices were trading above a variety of moving averages two weeks ago. The next set of tables depict where their percentages are as of Friday’s close.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Longer-Term Weakness Ahead For Equities? - August 20, 2017
- FPIs pull out from Rs 7,344 crore from equities in August - August 20, 2017
- Losing Ground: Waning Net Inflows Show Interest In Argentine Equities Is Receding - August 20, 2017