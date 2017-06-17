Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Whole Foods Market were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year. About 59.87M shares traded or 1276.32% …
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) - June 17, 2017
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub - June 17, 2017
- CBN: $2.2b foreign capital inflow boosts equities - June 17, 2017