Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment …
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) - December 26, 2016
- Global Stocks Mixed on Thin Trading, Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap - December 26, 2016
- The near extinct pension – US pensions aggressively invest in equities relative to other countries to make up for shortfalls. - December 26, 2016